Sports

Iconic wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dies at 82

By Ken Haddad

WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino passes away

Wrestling icon Bruno Sammartino has passed away at the age of 82, WWE announced Wednesday morning.

Sammartino was the then-World Wide Wrestling Federation's longest-reigning world champion, holding the title for nearly eight consecutive years. He began his record title reign after beating Buddy Rogers at Madison Square Garden in 1963.

He would hold the belt until a loss to Ivan Koloffin 1971.

Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame at Madison Square Gardens is the biggest thing in my life," Sammartino said in an interview with ESPN ahead of his 2013 WWE Hall of Fame induction. "Anytime that people feel that you accomplished enough to enter into a Hall of Fame, of course this is a tremendous, tremendous thrill for me. I had a lot of my success due to appearing at the Garden."

WWE legends and fans are paying tribute to Bruno on social media today:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.