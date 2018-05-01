Joe Louis Arena seats on sale starting today -- $150 a seat

DETROIT - Attention Detroit Red Wings fans!

You now have a chance to own a piece of Joe Louis Arena and Red Wings history.

Starting today, current Detroit Red Wings season ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors will get the chance to purchase arena seats from the iconic building.

The general public will then get their chance starting Saturday, May 12. Seats will be sold in minimum sets of two and will start at $150 per seat.

If you would like to request a specific seat, additional charges may apply.

"Pricing of the seats was determined carefully to make owning a piece of the incredible Joe Louis Arena history affordable to all fans, even though there are limited quantities available," said Robert Levy and Scott Miedema whose organizations will manage the sale.

Once purchased, seats will be available for either on-site pick-up beginning May 14 or can be shipped to you.

To purchase seats click here.

In addition to the seat sale other Joe Louis Arena assets are set to be sold in an online auction by clicking here or here starting later this month.

Items will include furniture, lighting, signs, chilling systems and other basic infrastructure, but will also include suite wet bars and the Joe Louis Arena scoreboard.

Infrastructure items will be available through a private sale. Those interested in purchasing such items are asked to call 1-800-LAST-BID(1-800-527-8243).

Revenue from the auction is set to be used to offset the city's cost of maintaining the arena, specifically utility and security costs.

Both Miedema and Levy say they will donate a portion of revenue to three Detroit charities that include the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, Sparky Anderson's CATCH and Brilliant Detroit.

Joe Louis Arena was home to the Detroit Red Wings from 1979 to 2017.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.