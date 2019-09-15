Lions home opener vs. Chargers: Follow live game updates

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions on the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions didn't lose their season opener, but they are in the position where they need to rebound from a highly disappointing result when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -2.5. O/U: 47.5

Game scoreboard:

Detroit squandered an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead in its initial contest before kicking a field goal to salvage a 27-27 tie with Arizona.

Follow along with live game score updates here on ClickOnDetroit.

Matthew Stafford says the blown lead is now in the past as the club needs to make sure it focuses on the Chargers. "You can't dwell on it, whether it was a great win and great performance, or a blowout loss and a terrible performance," Detroit's quarterback told reporters.

"If you do this a long time, you understand that. If you don't understand that, you probably don't do this for a long time. It's part of what is ingrained in us. We move forward."

Los Angeles blew a 15-point, third-quarter advantage in its season opener before eventually posting a 30-24 overtime victory over Indianapolis. Philip Rivers will make his 210th consecutive regular-season start for the Chargers as he trails only Brett Favre (297) and Eli Manning (set for No. 211) on the all-time list among quarterbacks.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (1-0): No one within the franchise has been concerned about the holdout of running back Melvin Gordon, and that became more evident when Austin Ekeler recorded 154 scrimmage yards (58 rushing, 96 receiving) and scored three touchdowns (including the game-winning 7-yard run in OT) in the opener.

"In the past, I still made plays on the field," Ekeler told reporters after his big performance. "People are acting like I came out of nowhere. I made plays, but it was more limited because Melvin was here."

Defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram both had sacks in the opener while veteran linebacker Thomas Davis racked up a team-best 14 sacks in his club debut.

ABOUT THE LIONS (0-0-1): Stafford passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals, with Danny Amendola (seven receptions, 124 yards, one touchdown) and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson (six, 131, one) making huge contributions.

"He's a beast," Amendola told reporters of Hockenson, who accumulated the most yardage by a rookie tight end in his debut in NFL history, surpassing Monty Stickles of San Francisco in 1960. "He's been working really hard. He got a taste of what the NFL is all about and he's a great player, great teammate, and I'm excited to see what he does."

Linebacker Devon Kennard posted a career-best three sacks while safety Tracy Walker had an interception and a career-high nine tackles.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.