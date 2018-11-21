Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, WR Marvin Jones Jr. ruled out vs. Bears for Thanksgiving game

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage against Oren Burks #42 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will be without two key offensive players when they play the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and rookie running back Kerryon Johnson have been ruled out for the game, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson injured his knee in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Chicago Bears will likely be without starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Lions and Bears kickoff at Ford Field at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

