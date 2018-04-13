Lions running back LeGarrette Blount to Dez Bryant: 'Come play in Detroit'

DETROIT - Dez Bryant is a free agent - and at least one Detroit Lions player is trying to bring him to town.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was released by the team on Friday after months of speculation around his future.

Detroit Lions running back LaGarrette Blount, who signed with Detroit this offseason, has a message for Bryant: "Come play in Detroit bro."

Bryant was due $12.5 million in 2018, a base salary attached to a weighty $16.5 million cap hit.

After being released, Bryant took to Twitter, saying the decision was not his.

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all... forever Dallas in my heart — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now... I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal... it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

"As an organization we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years," Jerry Jones said in a statement released by the team. "He will always be a valued member of our family.

"Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years.

