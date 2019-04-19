LIVE STREAM: Red Wings expected to introduce Steve Yzerman as general manager

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon.
Team owner Christopher Ilitch, Red Wings GM Ken Holland and former player Steve Yzerman will be at the news conference.
The conference is planned for 3 p.m. - Watch it live above.
TSN's Gord Miller reports the team will introduce Yzerman as their new general manager, while Holland will stay on as senior vice president.
