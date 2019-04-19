LIVE STREAM: Red Wings expected to introduce Steve Yzerman as general manager

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Team owner Christopher Ilitch, Red Wings GM Ken Holland and former player Steve Yzerman will be at the news conference.

The conference is planned for 3 p.m. - Watch it live above.

TSN's Gord Miller reports the team will introduce Yzerman as their new general manager, while Holland will stay on as senior vice president.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.