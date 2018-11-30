LIVE UPDATES: William Nylander contract signing watch

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs gets set to take a faceoff against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 17, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

William Nylander faces a Dec. 1 deadline to sign a contract with a NHL team or else he cannot play in the league for the remainder of this season.

Nylander and his agent have been holding out for a long-term contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs all season. He hasn't played a game yet while reportedly training in Europe. The Leafs general manager even crossed the Atlantic Ocean to negotiate with the 22-year-old forward.

Still, there's no contract and Nylander remains out of the picture as the Leafs battle for first place in the Atlantic Division.

There is a chance the Leafs negotiate a trade with another team, but with the deadline Saturday it looks more likely the Leafs sign Nylander.

Nylander was drafted 8th overall by Toronto in 2014. He spent two seasons with the team's AHL affiliate. Through 185 games with the Leafs he has amassed 48 goals and 87 assists.

