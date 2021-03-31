Little Caesars will buy naming rights to your hockey viewing room, give you free Crazy Bread

DETROIT – Alright, here’s something weird, but kind of intriguing.

Little Caesars said it wants to buy the naming rights to living rooms, basements, and anywhere NHL hockey is watched. In exchange for signing a naming rights contract for your viewing space, you can get paid in Crazy Bread every single week for the remainder of the NHL season.

As part of the contract, fans will agree to always refer to their living rooms (or wherever they watch the games) as the “Little Caesars NHL Viewing Room.”

As payment, contract signors receive a code for free Crazy Bread in their emails every Wednesday throughout the rest of the NHL season (with any pizza purchase).

A copy of the official naming rights contract can be viewed here: pizzanighthockey.com/naming-rights

The first 600 fans to sign a naming rights contract get an even sweeter deal: