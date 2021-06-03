Ann Arbor student qualifies for Olympic Trials after breaking record in 1500-mile run

Ann Arbor student qualifies for Olympic Trials after breaking record in 1500-mile runAnn Arbor student qualifies for Olympic Trials after breaking record in 1500-mile run

A high school senior who runs for Ann Arbor Skyline is shattering records on the track and now has his eyes on Tokyo.

Hobbs Kessler qualified for the Olympic Trials after breaking record in the 1,500-meter run last weekend and is hoping that this is the beginning.

The 18-year-old made history and it was the talk of the Portland Track Festival -- a teenager from Ann Arbor running against the pros.

“Pretty crazy. When I looked back, I was like that can’t be real. It was pretty wild,” Kessler said.

Kessler finished with a time of 3:34:36, beating a 20-year high school record, NCAA record. It also beats the Under 20 record and qualifies him for the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

“It’s monumental considering he broke Alan Webb’s record by four seconds. Presently the fastest 1,500-meter runner in the world under 20 years old, which is quite an accomplishment,” said Kessler’s coach, former Michigan cross country and track coach Ron Warhurst.

“He’s extremely fast at the end. He was probably the fastest last 100 meters in the race and he closed real hard.”

Kessler attends Community High School but runs for Ann Arbor Skyline. His first love is rock climbing, which believes helped him on the track.

“It’s something to do, not running. Keeps the strength up. Something a lot of middle-distance guys don’t have,” he said.

Every race he has run, he’s gotten better.

Could he make the Olympic team? He said not to count him out.

“That would be pretty crazy. I have the qualifying time,” he said.