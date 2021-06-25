WNBA game recap: Indiana Fever drop 11th-straight game to Wings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Kysre Gondrezick #4 of the Indiana Fever runs out before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 of her points in the second half in Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Wings at home.

She scored 16 points in the third quarter and the first eight points for the Fever out of the half.

Jantel Lavender did all she could in the first 20 minutes, scoring half of the Fever points heading into the locker room. She finished the game with 14 points as the rest of the Fever front court shouldered the load after Jessica Breland was ruled out for the second half due to an injury.

Tiffany Mitchell recorded her eighth-straight game scoring in double figures, with 12 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line.

Rookie guard Aaliyah Wilson made her WNBA debut, checking in with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter.

Ad

Wilson, who was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm and was traded that night to Indiana, missed the first 13 games of the season due to a left foot injury.

Second-year forward Satou Sabally led the Wings with 15 points and nine rebounds, as she was one of six Dallas players to end the night in double figures.

Marina Mabrey, a front runner for Most Improved Player, had 14 points, while the team’s newest Olympian, Allisha Gray, added 13 points.

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, Charli Collier, chipped in with 12 points of her own, and Isabelle Harrison scored 10 points.

You can watch highlights from the game below.