Report: Patrick Kane signing with the Detroit Red Wings

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates during before an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Newark, N.J. The New York Rangers have begun the machinations necessary if a trade for Patrick Kane were to materialize. They traded winger Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks and put forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. That could clear the cap space to get Kane from Chicago. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is reportedly joining the Detroit Red Wings.

Elliotte Friedman and Emily Kaplan report the future hall of famer will sign with the Red Wings on Tuesday after recovering from hip surgery.

Kane, 35, was considering at least a few teams, but decided on Detroit. Kaplan said he was impressed after a meeting with Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde.

Kane joins a rising Red Wings teams that finds themselves firmly in the NHL playoff picture after two months.

Kane was traded to the Rangers last season after more than a decade in Chicago. He became a free agent and waited to sign with a team until he recovered from injury.

In his 16-year career so far, Kane has accumulated 451 goals and 786 assists for 1,237 points.