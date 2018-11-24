Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry: Series record since 2008

Here is the outcome of the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University football rivalry since 2008:

2008 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 7 in Columbus

2009 -- Ohio State 21, Michigan 10 in Ann Arbor

2010 -- Ohio State 37, Michigan 7 in Columbus*

2011 -- Michigan 40, Ohio State 34 in Ann Arbor

2012 -- Ohio State 26, Michigan 21 in Columbus

2013 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 41 in Ann Arbor

2014 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 28 in Columbus

2015 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 13 in Ann Arbor

2016 -- Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 in Columbus (2nd overtime)

2017 -- Ohio State 31, Michigan 20 in Ann Arbor

2018 -- TBD -- READ: Ranking the top 5 Michigan-Ohio State games since Wolverines last won in Columbus

* The Ohio State University vacated all of its 2010 football victories.

Source: ClickOnDetroit, All About Ann Arbor and WDIV archives.

