Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry: Series record since 2008

Here is the outcome of the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University football rivalry since 2008: 

  • 2008 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 7 in Columbus
  • 2009 -- Ohio State 21, Michigan 10 in Ann Arbor
  • 2010 -- Ohio State 37, Michigan 7 in Columbus* 
  • 2011 -- Michigan 40, Ohio State 34 in Ann Arbor 
  • 2012 -- Ohio State 26, Michigan 21 in Columbus
  • 2013 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 41 in Ann Arbor
  • 2014 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 28 in Columbus
  • 2015 -- Ohio State 42, Michigan 13 in Ann Arbor
  • 2016 -- Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 in Columbus (2nd overtime)
  • 2017 -- Ohio State 31, Michigan 20 in Ann Arbor 
  • 2018 -- TBD -- READ: Ranking the top 5 Michigan-Ohio State games since Wolverines last won in Columbus

* The Ohio State University vacated all of its 2010 football victories

