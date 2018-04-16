Sports

Michigan's Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon

Linden trains in Michigan with Hansons-Brooks

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Desiree Linden of the United States approaches the finish line during the Women's Marathon on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Sambodromo on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Michigan's Desiree Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon on Monday, becoming the first American woman to do so since 1985. 

"I don't have the right words" was @des_linden's🇺🇸 response to how she feels about winning #Boston2018 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

Linden lives and trains in Michigan with Hansons-Brooks running team. 

Linden's last post to Twitter was on March 5 -- a #MondayMotivation post: 

She clearly had more than enough motivation on this rainy Monday in Boston. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.