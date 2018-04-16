Michigan's Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon

Desiree Linden of the United States approaches the finish line during the Women's Marathon on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Sambodromo on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Michigan's Desiree Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon on Monday, becoming the first American woman to do so since 1985.

SHE DID IT! @des_linden🇺🇸 has won #Boston2018🏆! She is the first American woman to win the #BostonMarathon since 1985. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

Your 2018 Boston Marathon open women’s champion Desiree Linden!!! pic.twitter.com/D0D4hJNI9m — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

"I don't have the right words" was @des_linden's🇺🇸 response to how she feels about winning #Boston2018 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

Linden lives and trains in Michigan with Hansons-Brooks running team.

Linden's last post to Twitter was on March 5 -- a #MondayMotivation post:

Some days it just flows and I feel like I’m born to do this, other days it feels like I’m trudging through hell. Every day I make the choice to show up and see what I’ve got, and to try and be better.



My advice: keep showing up.#MondayMotivaton #TogetherForward — des_linden (@des_linden) March 5, 2018

She clearly had more than enough motivation on this rainy Monday in Boston.

