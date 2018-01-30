Mike Green going back to Capitals? Ovechkin thinks it would be nice

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with Mike Green #52 after scoring a goal in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on February 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Kings won 3-1. (Photo by…

DETROIT - After catching up with Mike Green at the NHL All-Star Game, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin said it would be nice to have the defenseman back on his team.

In fact, he called Green a "complete player."

"Obviously his skill ability, skating ability, control the puck, is pretty high," Ovechkin said. "It’s nice if he would be back in Washington, but I don’t know if it’s possible or not so we’ll see. He knows how to pass the puck and he knows how to shoot the puck so he’s a complete player."

Green was known for setting up Ovechkin on the Capitals' power play. It became one of the deadliest in the league.

Right now the 32-year-old veteran blue-liner leads all Detroit Red Wings defenseman with 26 points. His offensive game and righthanded stick offer high value to teams looking to make a deep run in the playoffs. He can help run a power play and rush the puck through the neutral zone.

The Red Wings signed Green to a three-year contract during the 2015 offseason. He could be the extra push a contending team, such as the Capitals, needs on the back end.

He scored two goals in the All-Star Game:

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 26.

