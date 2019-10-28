MLB bans models who flashed cameras from behind home plate during World Series game

A letter sent to two models, banning them for flashing cameras during Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 27, 2019. (Twitter: @darrenrovell)

WASHINGTON - Major League Baseball has banned two models who were seen baring their chests from behind home plate of Sunday's World Series game.

Models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer shared pictures on Twitter of a letter sent to them by MLB.

The women were caught on camera flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

"On Oct. 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.," the letter said. "During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the seventh inning in order to promote a business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."

The letter was signed by David L. Thomas, MLB's vice president of security and ballpark operations.

"Whoops!" Summer tweeted along with the photo.

"Guilty as charged!" Rose tweeted.

The women, who were standing behind home plate, said they flashed the TV camera to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The Astros defeated the Washington Nationals 7-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the World Series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday in Houston, with a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday, if necessary.

