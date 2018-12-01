Detroit Tigers non-tender catcher James McCann, pitcher Alex Wilson

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers announced that they will not tender a contract for the 2019 season to catcher James McCann and righthanded pitcher Alex Wilson.
"McCann, 28, played in 118 games in 2018 and hit .220/.267/.314 with 31 runs scored, 16 doubles, eight home runs and 39 RBI. In five seasons with Detroit, McCann appeared in 452 games and batted .240/.288/.366 with 135 runs scored, 58 doubles, eight triples, 40 home runs and 177 RBI.
Wilson, 32, pitched in 59 games last season and compiled a 2–4 record with a 3.36 ERA (61.2IP/23ER) and 43 strikeouts. In four seasons with the Tigers, Wilson posted an 11–12 record with a 3.20 ERA (264.2IP/94ER) and 172 strikeouts in 246 appearances, including one start."
- Detroit Tigers press release
Contracts will be tendered for Matthew Boyd, Nicholas Castellanos, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy and Daniel Norris for the 2019 season, according to a release.
The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 37.
