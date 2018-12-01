Detroit Tigers non-tender catcher James McCann, pitcher Alex Wilson

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat and glove are seen during warm ups against the New York Yankees during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough…

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers announced that they will not tender a contract for the 2019 season to catcher James McCann and righthanded pitcher Alex Wilson.

"McCann, 28, played in 118 games in 2018 and hit .220/.267/.314 with 31 runs scored, 16 doubles, eight home runs and 39 RBI. In five seasons with Detroit, McCann appeared in 452 games and batted .240/.288/.366 with 135 runs scored, 58 doubles, eight triples, 40 home runs and 177 RBI.

Wilson, 32, pitched in 59 games last season and compiled a 2–4 record with a 3.36 ERA (61.2IP/23ER) and 43 strikeouts. In four seasons with the Tigers, Wilson posted an 11–12 record with a 3.20 ERA (264.2IP/94ER) and 172 strikeouts in 246 appearances, including one start."

- Detroit Tigers press release

Contracts will be tendered for Matthew Boyd, Nicholas Castellanos, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy and Daniel Norris for the 2019 season, according to a release.

The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 37.

