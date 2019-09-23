MONDAY HUDDLE: Are U-M, Harbaugh at a possible crossroads?

Shea Patterson Michigan looks to pass during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

U-M, Harbaugh at possible crossroads

Fair or not, there were sky-high expectations of conference titles and competing for national championships among the Michigan fan base when Jim Harbaugh was hired in 2014 to lead his alma mater.

The first four years produced lots of wins, but no titles and no appearances in the Big Ten championship game.

Saturday's embarrassing performance at Wisconsin indicated this year's squad isn't equipped to win any titles either, despite preseason forecasts saying this was U-M's year to rule the Big Ten and compete for a playoff spot.

The quarterback play is shaky, there isn't a dynamic running game and the defense is nowhere near the juggernaut it was the last three years, especially along the front seven.

Elite programs and coaches don't have these issues in the fifth year of a coaching tenure, and more and more Michigan fans who celebrated the Harbaugh hiring so wildly are now starting to turn on him.

A home game Saturday against one of the conference's worst teams, Rutgers, will give the Wolverines and their fans a temporary reprieve.

Beyond that, this is becoming a critical juncture to test the unity of the Michigan fans and family, who thought there was no way they would face such problems with Harbaugh five years ago when they hailed his return home.

No shame in celebrating this Lions win

For the second straight game, the Lions played an undermanned opponent beset by injuries.

For the second straight game, the Lions took advantage by beating that opponent, which in itself is an achievement.

How many times over the years have the Lions lost games like that, even when opponents were missing key pieces?

A lot, which is why the 27-24 win at the Eagles is worth celebrating.

It's understandable if fans still don't want to fully buy in, given how much the Lions have broken their hearts over the years.

But that could change should the Lions score a win over the 3-0 Chiefs at home Sunday in what is now a battle of, gasp, unbeatens.

Fewer yards, more points for Michigan State

In a loss to Arizona State, Michigan State had 404 yards of total offense and seven points. In Saturday's win at Northwestern, the Spartans had 337 yards of total offense and 31 points.

The difference this time was that the Spartans finished drives in showing some legitimate life on offense a week after such an awful showing against Arizona State.

MSU's offense will need to produce again this week, when the Spartans face an Indiana team that has given them trouble over the years with a fast-paced offense.

It's also the final game before a season-defining two-week stretch at powerful Ohio State and at resurgent Wisconsin.

Detroit prep powers clash

Detroit Public School league powers Detroit Martin Luther King and Detroit Cass Tech clashed in their annual regular season game on Friday.

The game was an uncharacteristic rout, with Martin Luther King earning a convincing 47-7 victory.

Cass Tech is now 1-3 and needs to win the rest of its games to qualify automatically for the state playoffs.

Marriage proposal from EMU football player

So what's the best way to celebrate an unlikely win? How about proposing to your girlfriend?

That's what Eastern Michigan football player Desmond Kelly did Saturday following a 34-29 win over Central Connecticut.

After the Eagles improbably won the game by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown with 10 seconds remaining, Kelly brought his girlfriend on the field, dropped to a knee and proposed with a ring in hand.

She said, "Yes."

All together now, "Awwwwww."

Graham Media Group 2019