2018 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano celebrated at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - On Wednesday afternoon at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn 2018, NASCAR Champion Joey Logano was celebrated along with his crew chief, Team Penske, and Ford executives.

Logano took the checkered flag and the championship last month in Miami.

"Who’d have thought 23 years ago Santa Claus brought me a go-kart," Logano said. "Who’d have thought I’d be a NASCAR Champion?”



On Wednesday, everyone who saw him knew he was a champion. Ford honored him today with a check for $22,000 for the Joey Logano Foundation.

