National media slams NFL for blown Lions-Packers calls: 'It cost Detroit a win'

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches action during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There's one benefit to the Lions getting robbed of a win by the referees on national TV: Everyone else can see it.

For once, Detroit Lions fans were not alone in blaming the referees for at least contributing to a loss against Green Bay on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

NFL pundits, hosts, former players and coaches and fans all slammed the league for the bad officiating in the game, including Lions legend Barry Sanders.

I know that no one on the @lions can say it, so I will... that is a terrible missed call, on hands to the face and bad break for our D that is playing so hard. #replayhelpneeded — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 15, 2019

That is sickening... the @NFL needs to look at a way to prevent that from happening. Two phantom hands to the face calls really hurts us tonight. Yes, we could have scored TDs, but @Lions played too well to have the game end this way. #DETvsGB @espn — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 15, 2019

See more reaction from around the media world below:

Hey remember 90 minutes ago when the NFL fixed the Packers-Lions game? That was amazing. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 15, 2019

Here's what incompetence in officiating does: It gets people thinking that the league may be getting back at Lions coach Matt Patricia for wearing the Goodell clown nose T-shirt after Super Bowl LI. While extremely unlikely, horrible calls open the door to conspiracy theories. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 15, 2019

And to think one of the 2 hands to the face calls was against the @Lions @III_Flowers on this play. One set up a touchdown and the other a game winning field goal for the @packers . It's 2019 and we need to get these calls right. #OnePride #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/jhGjpCqUBh — Merril Hoge (@merrilhoge) October 15, 2019

Obviously Trey Flowers twice got called for illegal hands to the face in the 4th q - and neither time did his hand touch face or neck. Second one helped cost Detroit the game. Such an embarrassment on the Monday Night stage. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 15, 2019

The refs need to be investigated. This is horrendous. Check bank accounts. #NoExcuses — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 15, 2019

The storyline for the 2019 season continues to be the refs inability to make the accurate and correct calls week in and week out. Al Riveron continues to blindly side with his refs and the current status quo. Something must change! Zero accountability. ...#throughthewire — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) October 15, 2019

I'm not saying officials cost Lions the game. I'm saying three wrong calls and one obvious missed call in one half is not acceptable. Doesn't matter who wins the game. https://t.co/cJ5USw5pQS — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 15, 2019

🤬4 major blown calls tonight , all four went against the Lions. DB going for the INT called for Unnecessary Roughness. A non call on a blatant DPI . Then two ridiculous calls for hands to the face. Refs can't guess and can't get these wrong. Lions would've won by 2 scores @NFL — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) October 15, 2019

