National media slams NFL for blown Lions-Packers calls: 'It cost Detroit a win'

By Ken Haddad

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches action during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There's one benefit to the Lions getting robbed of a win by the referees on national TV: Everyone else can see it.

For once, Detroit Lions fans were not alone in blaming the referees for at least contributing to a loss against Green Bay on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

NFL pundits, hosts, former players and coaches and fans all slammed the league for the bad officiating in the game, including Lions legend Barry Sanders.

See more reaction from around the media world below: 

