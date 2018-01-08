NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Detroit Pistons among 'most aggressive' teams in early market

DETROIT - The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. - and trade rumors are already flying.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski posted an in-depth look at buyers and sellers around the league as the deadline nears.

The Detroit Pistons were noted as one of the most aggressive teams in the market. Here's what Woj had to say:

There are far more teams chasing wing players -- shooting guard/small forwards -- than quality talent available at those positions. Drafts have been lean on those spots in recent years, and they're in great demand now.

Detroit, New Orleans, New York and Portland are a few of the teams most interested in upgrades, but the true list is much longer.

Detroit pursued an Evan Fournier deal, but that would've been hard to execute without Reggie Jackson's contract included -- even if Detroit decided to include promising rookie Luke Kennard. Jackson will be sidelined for another month-plus with a severely sprained ankle.

Detroit has remained one of the most aggressive teams on the early market, reflective of the Stan Van Gundy regime's desire to win now.

The Pistons have shown improvement this year, but the team is struggling with injuries to key players, including point guard Reggie Jackson, who is expected to miss several more weeks with an ankle injury.

As it stands, the Pistons are 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-17 record, but the No. 4 through No. 7 spots are all within one game.

The Pistons have also had to deal with injuries to Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson, Avery Bradley and Jon Leuer, who hasn't played since early in the season.

