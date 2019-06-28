Boston Celtics hire former WNBA champion Kara Lawson as assistant coach

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Basketball player Kara Lawson attends the 37th Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation )

The Boston Celtics have added WNBA and Olympic champion Kara Lawson to their coaching staff as an assistant, according to ESPN.

Lawson was an ESPN analyst, and also has been a television analyst for the Washington Wizards for the past three seasons.

She has contemplated multiple coaching opportunities in recent years. Lawson will be joining a blossoming group of women's coaches in the NBA. Other notable hires include San Antonio's Becky Hammon, Dallas' Jenny Boucek and Cleveland's Lindsay Gottlieb.

As a former Tennessee player under the legendary Pat Summit, Lawson brings a pethora of basketball knowledge. During her tenure at Tennessee, she reached the Final Four three times. She played 12 seasons in the WNBA and was a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing games.

