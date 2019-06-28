Boston Celtics hire former WNBA champion Kara Lawson as assistant coach

The Boston Celtics have added WNBA and Olympic champion Kara Lawson to their coaching staff as an assistant, according to ESPN.
Lawson was an ESPN analyst, and also has been a television analyst for the Washington Wizards for the past three seasons.
She has contemplated multiple coaching opportunities in recent years. Lawson will be joining a blossoming group of women's coaches in the NBA. Other notable hires include San Antonio's Becky Hammon, Dallas' Jenny Boucek and Cleveland's Lindsay Gottlieb.
As a former Tennessee player under the legendary Pat Summit, Lawson brings a pethora of basketball knowledge. During her tenure at Tennessee, she reached the Final Four three times. She played 12 seasons in the WNBA and was a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing games.
