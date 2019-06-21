How two 'high school' prospects made it to the NBA

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Jalen Lecque #13 of Team Stanley walks on the court prior to the game against Team Ramsey during the SLAM Summer Classic 2018 at Dyckman Park on August 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Many people cast a negative shadow on high school players going straight to the NBA.

But with the new rules many high school players have figured out a way to get drafted out of high school--kind of.

In order to be eligible for the draft you must be at least 19 years of age during the draft calendar year and one year removed from your high school graduation, according to the draft site. Darius Bazley was able to take a year to workout and be an intern at New Balance according to an article by the New York Post. Jalen Lecque decided to take a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

When Bazley was in high school, he averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. He was a McDonald's All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit. He was a top 20 high school player coming out of the class of 2018.

Lecque was named to the Jordan Brand Classic team as well and was ranked No. 41 in ESPN's Top 100 ranking of high school basketball players. He was also a part of the NBAPA Top 100 Camp.

Bazley ended up being the No. 23 pick of the draft going to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Lecque did not get drafted and instead was signed to a four year deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Some notable high school players like Lamello Ball and R.J. Hampton took a different route and decided to go pro overseas before trying to enter the NBA draft, which again is perfectly legal.

As time goes on, players with the right skills will find loopholes to get to the NBA.



