NBA: Coaches might get 1 challenge per game next season

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 22: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons shouts at an official during the second half of Game Four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena…

No, this isn't an NFL article. What you are reading is true, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The NBA coaches may get one challenge call per game next season. The NBA told teams that the approval for this is pending but is expected to come in early July.

The NBA has a call challenge program in the G League and used it during summer league last year.

Unlike the NFL, there is no flag and, in order to ask for a challenge the coach will have to call a timeout and immediately signal for a challenge by twirling his or her index finger toward the referees. A challenge has to be made immediately after the play and challenges of out-of-bounds calls, goaltending or basket interference will not be allowed in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the last two minutes of overtime.

The NBA is also looking to have instant replay be triggered by officials in the review center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Also for summer league only, there will be a transition take foul, which gives players a scoring opportunity but it does not meet the criteria of a clear path foul. There will also be usage of a connected basketball, which is a basketball with a tracking device inside that will track accuracy and other data.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.