NBA free agency: Boston Celtics have the lead on guard Kemba Walker

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter…

Charlotte Hornets star, Kemba Walker, is eyeing the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN.

The Celtics are the front-runners for the guard because the Celtics believe All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will pursue options elsewhere. The perfect replacement for Irving would be Walker.

Walker has spent the last eight years with the Hornets and owner Michael Jordan does not want to extend the franchise financially by re-signing the star guard.

Walker is expected to meet with Boston general manager Danny Ainge soon after free agency opens. The Celtics plan on offering a four-year, $141 million contract.

Last season Walker was at his best, averaging 25 points and not missing a game. Not only is he a premier scorer, but he is a New York City native.

Breaking down how Boston can sign Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/AY1BXPxdNi — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.