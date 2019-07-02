NBA opens Summer League in Sacremento, Salt Lake City

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Scoochie Smith #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Rawle Alkins #1 of the Toronto Raptors during a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas,…

NBA Summer League play has begun in Sacramento with the California Classic and in Salt Lake City with the Salt Lake City League.

Teams will be in those cities from July 1-3 and then will go to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts Summer League.

Here is a recap of the first four games of summer league:

San Antionio Spurs 97, Cleveland Caviliers 89 (Salt Lake City Summer League)

San Antonio Spurs were lead by Lonnie Walker who has 20 points and for the Cleveland Caviliers, Dylan Windler has 19 points. The Spurs are 1-0 in summer league play and the Caviliers are 0-1. The Caviliers are coached by former University of Michigan men's basketball coach John Belien.

Memphis Grizzles 85, Utah Jazz 68 (Salt Lake City Summer League)

Yuta Watanabe had a team high 20 points for the Grizzles, while the Jazz Tony Bradley had 14 points. The Grizzles sit at 1-0 and the Jazz are 0-1 in summer league play.

Miami Heat 106, Los Angeles 79 (California Classic)

Tyler Herro brought the Heat for Miami scoring a high 18 points and Rosco Allen led all scorers for Los Angeles with 13 points. The Heat are 1-0 and the Lakers are 0-1.

Sacramento Kings 81, Golden State Warriors 77 (California Classic)

The Sacramento Kings were led by Wenyen Gabriel who had 22 points while Jacob Evans had 18 points for the Golden State Warriors. The Kings are 1-0 and the Warriors are 0-1.

