NBA veteran Andre Iguodala is helping young players invest in technology

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.…

Former Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala is helping the next generation of NBA players invest in technology, according to CNN.

Iguodala hosts an event called the Players Technology Summit whoch is presented by Bloomberg and Iguodala is a co-host.

The event brigs together a mix of CEOs, professional athletes and select members of the Bay Area tech scene.

Iguodala's goal is to use technology investments to bridge the gap between the world of his fellow athletes and those who are business elite. He starts by giving them investment advice to those who are unsure of what to do with their millions of dollars. He connects them to VCs and startup founders.

He also does this to remove obstacles for people of color.

He isn't the only NBA player known for tech investments -- Kevin Durant has made a name for himself as well in the technology scene.

