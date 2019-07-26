Detroit Pistons sign undrafted rookie Louis King to a two-way deal

Louis King recently signed a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to the NBA G League.
The 6-foot-8 forward is an undrafted rookie from the University of Oregon with an impressive resume.
Spending only one season at Oregon he earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors. King averaged 13 points and five rebounds on 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He finished in the Top 20 in the Pac-12 Conference in field goals made, 3-point field goals made, points per game, rebounds per game, true shooting percentage and defensive rating. King notched at least 17 points for the Ducks on 10 occasions throughout the 2018-19 NCAA season.
In his scouting report, King looks to be a 3-and-D in today's game and brings a 7+ foot wingspan, the ability to switch positions 2-4 defensively and a fluid outside shot. The rookie also has a high motor and is a physical defender that can create an offense for himself.
TWO-WAY TRACKER ✍️
Meet #2WayPlayer & new @DetroitPistons forward Louis King (@SweetLouu2)!@OregonMBB ↗️ @grdrive ↔️ @DetroitPistons
📖: https://t.co/kIYYCuo6Xo pic.twitter.com/TK8IRAFN4l — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 25, 2019
