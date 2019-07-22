Detroit Pistons roster: A look at who's new and who left

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 11: Ish Smith #14 of the Detroit Pistons passes away from Trevor Ariza #1 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on February 11, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game…

Official rosters were due July 15 the Pistons have some new faces and had to say goodbye to familiar ones.

During free agency the Pistons picked up Christian Wood, Markieef Morris, Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier.

Derrick Rose

The Detroit Pistons reached an agreement with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The deal is for two years and $15 million for the three-time NBA All Star. Rose is most notably known for his time with the Chicago Bulls as an explosive guard with blazing speed. After suffering two major injuries, Rose was forced to revamp his game. During his time with the Timberwolves, he started 13 times with 18 points per game and was ranked second in player efficiency on the team. The highlight of his time in Minnesota was when he had his first 50-point game this past season. Rose will be entering his 11th NBA season.

Markieef Morris

As the twin of former Piston Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris brings a great skill set to the Pistons. Morris agreed to a two-year, $3.6 million deal with the Motor City. This past season Morris averaged 9 points, four rebounds and one assist with the Oklahoma Thunder. He was part of the draft class of 2011 as a first-round pick from the University of Kansas. Morris will be entering his ninth season in the NBA.

Tim Frazier

The Detroit Pistons signed veteran point guard Tim Frazier, from the Milwaukee Bucks. Frazier is a seasoned pass-first point guard who joins Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson at the point guard position for the Pistons. Last season, Frazier averaged 6 points, a rebound and three assists for the Bucks. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he will work great alongside Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. This is his fifth NBA season. He went to Penn State University.

Christian Wood

The Detroit Pistons picked up former New Orleans Pelican Christian Wood off waivers. Wood is a 6-foot-10 forward whose length and post ability will be a great asset to the Pistons squad. In the beginning of his career he went undrafted in 2015 after coming out of UNLV, but had a tremendous summer league. During his time on the summer league squads, he averaged 10 points and four rebounds. After his time in the summer league, he played in the G League with the Delaware 87ers and averaged 23 points and 10 rebounds in just under 34 minutes a game. He was selected to the All-G League second team, the midseason All-NBA G League Eastern Conference team and the NBA G League Showcase second team. He also spent time with the Greensboro Swarm and averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes per game. When Wood was called up to the NBA he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans before landing here in Detroit.

Even with the new pickups, some familiar faces left the Pistons in free agency. Ish Smith landed a deal with the Washington Wizards while Glen Robinson III signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.