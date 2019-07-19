Pistons pick up former New Orleans Pelican Christian Wood off waivers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 25: Christian Wood #35 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives between Shaquille Harrison #3 (L) and Cristiano Felicio #6 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks…

DETROIT - The Detroi Pistons have picked up former New Orleans Pelican Christian Wood off of waivers.

Wood is a 6-foot-10 forward whose length and post ability will be a great asset to the Pistons squad.

In the beginning of his career he went undrafted in 2015 after coming out of UNLV but had a tremendous summer league. During his time on the summer league squads, he averaged 10 points and four rebounds.

After his time in the summer league, he played in the G League with the Delaware 87ers and averaged 23 points and 10 rebounds in just under 34 minutes a game. He was selected to the All-G League second team, the midseason All-NBA G League Eastern Conference team and the NBA G League Showcase second team. He also spent time with the Greensboro Swarm and averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes per game.

When Wood was called up to the NBA he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans before landing here in Detroit.

To get a preview of what the Pistons have acquired, watch this:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.