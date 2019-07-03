Pistons pick up veteran guard Tim Frazier in another free agency move

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 23: Tim Frazier #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball over Langston Galloway #9 of the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center on January 23, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris…

The Detroit Pistons signed veteran point guard Tim Frazier from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the NBA.

Frazier is a seasoned pass-first point guard who joins Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson at the point guard position for the Pistons.

Last season Frazier averaged 6 points, a rebound and three asissts for the Bucks. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he will work great alongside Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

This is his fifth NBA season. He went to Penn State University.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.