Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose signs with Pistons

DETROIT - With NBA free agency frenzy beginning the Detroit Pistons reached an agreement with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose of the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN.

The deal is for two years and $15 million for the three-time NBA All Star.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to join the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Rose is most notably known for his time with the Chicago Bulls as an explosive guard with blazing speed. After suffering two major injuries, Rose was forced to revamp his game.

During his time with the Timberwolves, he started 13 times with 18 points per game and was ranked second in player effiency on the team.

The highlight of his time in Minnesota was when he had his first 50 point game this past season.

Rose will be entering his 11th NBA season.

