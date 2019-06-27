Pistons schedule for the 2019 NBA Summer League

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Sekou Doumbouya reacts after being drafted with the 15th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by…

The Pistons schedule for NBA Summer League was released this past week and gives fans an opportunity to see the future of the team.

The notable Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya will be participating in this years summer league.

The Pistons Summer League schedule is the following:

July 5 vs. Croatia, 3 p.m. ET, Cox Pavilion (NBATV)

July 6 vs. Blazers, 3:30 p.m., Thomas and Mack Center (ESPNU)

July 8 vs. Pacers, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion (ESPNU)

July 10 vs. 76ers, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion (NBATV)

The MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, will feature all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams. The fun begins with 10 games on July 5 and will continue through Monday, July 15.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each, NBA.com states. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

