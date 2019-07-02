List of the top 10 players left in NBA free agency

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. (Photo…

Free agency has been abuzz this past couple of days but there are still some great players on the board.

Some notable names include 2019 NBA Champions Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. There is also Golden State Warrior Demarcus Cousins who is available as well.

Here are the top 10 players left in NBA free agency according to the Bleacher Report:

Kawhi Leonard Danny Green Marcus Morris Demarcus Cousins Delon Wright Kelly Oubre Jr. JaMychal Green Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Tyus Jones Dorian Finney-Smith

