Zion Williamson signs three-year deal with NBA 2K

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up on the court before a semifinal game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas,…

After signing a four-year, $45 million contract, Zion Williamson is poised to become one of the wealthiest young players.

In his newest earnings, he has secured a three year contract with the popular video game NBA 2K according to NBA.com.

His video game debut is set for September 6.

Presenting Next Up Feat. @ZionWilliamson 🔥



Watch our newest Team 2K athlete talk about what’s next for him IRL and see exclusive in-game footage of what’s next for him in #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/FjQxi7LOcK — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.