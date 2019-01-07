NFL Draft 2019: Early look at who the Detroit Lions could target in first round

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are almost on the clock.

Well, we're still months away from the 2019 NFL Draft but that doesn't mean we can't stare at mock draft boards and act like we know what's going to happen.

The Lions have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and there are a lot of choices. The draft class is loaded with defensive prospects and the Lions could use all of them.

Here's a look at what those wacky mock drafts are saying about your beloved Lions:

NBC Sports: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky: "The Lions kept Ziggy Ansah on the franchise tag. They could use another pass rusher even if Ansah stays long-term. Whether Allen is consensus top-15 at this point in the process or not, guys that get after the quarterback rise up boards. He finished the regular season with 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss."

SB Nation: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: "Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs are obviously good cornerbacks for the Lions, but they clearly need another player on the outside. Williams profiles as the best cornerback in the 2019 draft thanks to his size and playmaking ability."

CBS Sports: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson: "Only the Raiders pressured the quarterback at a lower rate than the Lions in 2018, and Ziggy Ansah is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency. Detroit has a nice collection of interior defensive linemen -- Damon Harrison, Da'Shawn Hand -- but must get more talented on the outside. Ferrell is a big, highly athletic edge-rusher with All-Pro potential if he betters his hand work."

Walter Football: Devin White, LB, LSU: "The Lions have one of the worst linebacking corps in the NFL. They can't cover anyone over the middle of the field. They need to add a player who can become the leader of their defensive unit at the position. If they do so, perhaps they'll finally be able to compete with some of the top teams in their division."

Sporting News: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: "Ferrell is at the top of the Tigers’ defensive line prospects because his size (6-5, 260 pounds) gives him a good baseline as an outside run-stopper to add to his explosiveness as a pass-rusher. He’s the kind of versatile player out of whom Matt Patricia can get the most, and he also fits the Lions’ top need."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.