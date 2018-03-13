NFL Free Agency 2018: Latest rumors, deals and news

NFL Free Agency is just about here and rumors are swirling around the league.

The NFL's Free Agency period begins on Wednesday afternoon but there's plenty of buzz ahead of the opening.

Here are the latest NFL Free Agency rumors:

QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins looks to be heading to either the New York Jets or the Minnesota Vikings. Either way, he'll likely become the highest paid player in the NFL with his new deal.

Ndamukong Suh to be released

Jeff Darlington reports Suh is expected to be released ahead of free agency this week the "Dolphins continue their attempt at a culture change – a plan that has purged arguably Miami’s three most talented players within last year."

Lions look to add running back

The Detroit Lions met with two free agent running backs this week: Jonathon Stewart and DeMarco Murray. The Lions finished dead last in rushing in 2017.

Richard Sherman heading to San Francisco

The 29-year-old safety was released by Seattle this week and will be heading down the coast to the 49ers.

Sammy Watkins heading to Kansas City; Chiefs also sign Hitchens

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is signing with the Chiefs on a three-year deal, according to RapSheet.

RapSheet also reporting the Chiefs will sign ex-Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Saints to reunite with TE Jimmy Graham?

All signs point to a possible New Orleans reunion for Drew Brees and his former star tight end Jimmy Graham.

RapSheet also reports the Saints and Drew Brees have made "significant progress" on a two-year deal.

Other Quarterbacks available

Case Keenum and Nick Foles are looking for new teams, even after having such successful 2017 seasons with the Vikings and Eagles respectively. RapSheet reports the Eagles may try and keep Foles as a backup.

Bills to sign DT Star Lotulelei

From ESPN: Former Panthers’ DT Star Lotulelei intends to sign a 5-year deal with the Buffalo Bills when free agency opens, source tells ESPN.

Ravens released RB Danny Woodhead

RapSheet reports Danny Woodhead being cut by Baltimore for cap reasons.

Follow the latest NFL Free Agency rumors below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.