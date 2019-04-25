NFL Mock Draft 2019: Final predictions for Detroit Lions in first round

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.

The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft. Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team is open to trading their No. 8 pick, saying they're "open for business."

Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Lions trade down to No. 23 and draft CB Byron Murphy: "PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS. Detroit has spent a lot of time evaluating cornerbacks leading up to the draft. They land my top-rated CB after trading down."

SB Nation: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: "I didn’t predict trades in this mock, but Detroit is a team that could move down — maybe to 15 overall with Washington. That could lead them to Sweat, a player some think is slipping out of the top 10."

CBS Sports: Lions trade down to No. 16 and draft TE T.J. Hockenson: "The top two tight ends in this draft have a wide range of where they could be picked, with Hockenson a possible top-eight prospect who's still available to the Lions after they move down and add an extra second-round pick."

USA Today: Jonah Williams, OT/G, Alabama: "Maybe the first big surprise of the top 10? Having signaled his intention to move back, Bob Quinn doesn't seem too keen on drafting in this spot and could call on the reliable Williams to be his third first-round offensive lineman in four years."

Yahoo Sports: Lions trade down to No. 15 pick and draft Michigan's Rashan Gary: "Gary is in danger of a draft-day slide based on underwhelming college production (10.5 sacks in 35 games) and a torn labrum, although NFL Network reported most teams believe Gary’s rookie year won’t be affected. If the Lions are comfortable with Gary’s shoulder, he would round out Matt Patricia’s front four nicely with Damon Harrison and Da’shawn Hand inside and Gary bookending Trey Flowers. Detroit is known to be in the trade-down market, and takes advantage of the Redskins’ quarterback desperation here."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.