NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions first round predictions on draft week

ALLEN PARK, MI - FEBRUARY 07: General Manager Bob Quinn of the Detroit Lions speaks at a press conference after introducing Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park,…

The NFL Draft is this week and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.

The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team is open to trading their No. 8 pick, saying they're "open for business." The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.

Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:

Sports Illustrated: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: "The Lions would really, really like to trade down and accumulate picks, which makes them a lot like almost everyone else. If they don’t, an edge rusher (Rashan Gary?) could be in play, and there’s even been speculation in league circles that they could be the surprise quarterback team. But I’d guess right now that, rather than drafting one in the first round, they’ll find a weapon for the guy they already have by aiming right for the middle of the fairway."

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Montez Sweat, Edge, Miss. St.: "Signing Trey Flowers was a smart move but adding Sweat gives the team a dynamic duo on the outside."

CBS Sports: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State: "Their pass rush hasn't been good in a long time. It's time they get an elite edge player to address that need. They could go tight end here, but I think the value is on the edge."

USA Today: Montez Sweat, Edge, Miss. St.: "If Detroit is comfortable with his medical outlook, Sweat would make a fitting pass-rush partner for Patriots expat Trey Flowers."

SB Nation: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State: "The Lions might prefer seeing Sweat or Allen at No. 8, but Burns should be an option as well. He’s a pure speed rusher off the edge, giving Detroit a different type of player compared to free agent signee Trey Flowers."

