NFL Mock Draft roundup 4.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

The NFL Draft is in April - but it's never too early to look at mock drafts.

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missing the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

NFL.com: Bucky Brooks: James Daniels, C, Iowa: The ultra-athletic interior blocker would shore up the Lions' offensive line as a mobile pivot with sweet feet and a high football IQ.

NFL.com: Charles Davis: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: Tough to move in the run game and has good pass-rush skills up the middle. He had enough agility to intercept a pass, and catch a TD pass in successive series in the national championship game. Lions need help in the defensive interior.

NFL.com: Chad Reuter: James Daniels, C, Iowa: Finding a quality pivot is important for Matthew Stafford and the run game to operate efficiently.

NBC Sports: Ben Standig: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: The Lions running game is woeful. Guice, a dual threat with elusive moves, is available. However, they could lose pass rusher Ziggy Ansah in free agency. Decisions, decisions.

CBS Sports: Da'Ron Payne, DL, Alabama: Payne would give the Lions some needed help in the interior of their defensive line.

USA Today: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida: Matt Patricia knows the pains of trying to cobble together a pass rush after his last two years with the Patriots, and DE Ziggy Ansah alone won't suffice in Detroit. Bryan can create havoc all along the line, though he's still learning to tap into his considerable athletic gifts.

