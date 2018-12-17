NFL Mock Draft: Who could the Detroit Lions target in first round?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are not in contention for the playoffs this year, which means fans are turning their attention to the NFL Draft!

The Lions are likely to land a top-10 draft pick if they keep losing. The Lions currently have the No. 7 pick in the draft, if it were held today.

Mock drafts right now are constantly moving as the season continues, so take these picks as moving targets. Most boards have the Lions going after a pass rusher.

Here's a look at the top 10 as it stands (12/17):

1. Cardinals (3-11)

2. Raiders (3-11)

3. Jets (4-10)

4. 49ers (4-10)

5. Jaguars (4-10)

6. Falcons (5-9)

7. Lions (5-9)

8. Giants (5-9)

9. Buccaneers (5-9)

10. Bills (5-9)

Here's who experts are predicting the Lions take in the first round:

USA Today: Josh Allen - DE - Kentucky: Detroit should look to get better on the defensive side of the ball, and Allen would be a nice selection at No. 10. With Ezekiel Ansah’s contract coming up, they may want to replace him with for the long-term. Allen has a nose for the football and he’s an aggressive pass rusher, while also remaining steady when dropping back. He doesn’t have elite bend as a pass rusher, but he can turn the corner and make plays.

Walter Football: Devin White, LB, LSU: The Lions have one of the worst linebacking corps in the NFL. They can't cover anyone over the middle of the field. They need to add a player who can become the leader of their defensive unit at the position. If they do so, perhaps they'll finally be able to compete with some of the top teams in their division.

Bleacher Report: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

CBS Sports: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College: Like the Giants, the Lions are going to be a NFC team that puts ample resources into rebuilding its pass-rush this offseason. Allen is a large, hand-work master who can play anywhere on the defensive line and create havoc.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.