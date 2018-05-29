NFL players are considering sitting out the entire season until Colin Kaepernick is signed

According to The Intercept's Shaun King, "several" star players in the NFL are considering sitting out the entire upcoming season until quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid are both given spots on rosters, and that they are looking to get 25 percent of players to sit out.

Kaepernick's last NFL game was in 2016, the same year he began to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

Reid, who played with Kaepernick, kneeled alongside him. Reid also recently filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, as no team has signed him three months into the NFL's offseason. Reid's attorney also represents Kaepernick in his own collusion grievance, which was filed against the NFL in October.

Reid finished the 2017 season with 67 total tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also reported documents that showed multiple teams viewed Kaepernick as "a starting NFL quarterback in 2017."

