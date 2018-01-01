Jim Caldwell fired as head coach of Detroit Lions

Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have fired Jim Caldwell as head coach.

The win Sunday against the Greenbay Packers didn't stop General Manager Bob Quinn from making the decision and the Lions made the announcement Monday morning.

Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2018

This year is the second time the Lions will miss the playoffs under Caldwell in his four seasons as head coach.

The Lions (9-7) finished with a winning record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are expected to interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for the now-vacant position.

