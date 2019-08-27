Lions vs. Browns: Follow live game updates here

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns scores a first quarter touchdown while playing the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions meet the Cleveland Browns in the final week of the NFL preseason on Thursday night in Cleveland.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland TV: FOX

FOX RADIO: WJR 760 AM

The Lions are 0-3 in preseason play. Their first game of the season is Sunday, Sept. 8 at Arizona.

Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford. Detroit made the move Tuesday, two days before playing its final preseason game at Cleveland.

Detroit signed Tom Savage to likely be its No. 2 quarterback, but his preseason was impacted by a concussion. The Lions also have quarterback Josh Johnson on the roster. Johnson has started eight NFL games, including three last year with Washington.

