NHL Draft Lottery 2018 results: Follow live updates here

The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery is Saturday night.
- 7:30 p.m. -- Draft Lottery show begins -- picks 4-15 will be drawn
- 8 p.m. -- Sharks and Knights drop the puck -- picks 1-3 will be drawn during the 2nd intermission
UPDATING -- here are the draft picks revealed Saturday:
- 15th overall -- Florida Panthers
- 14th overall -- Philadelphia Flyers
- 13th overall -- Dallas Stars
- 12th overall -- New York Islanders
- 11th overall -- New York Islanders
- 10th overall -- Edmonton Oilers
- 9th overall -- New York Rangers
- 8th overall -- Chicago Blackhawks
- 7th overall -- Vancouver Canucks
- 6th overall -- Detroit Red Wings
- 5th overall -- Arizona Coyotes
- 4th overall -- Ottawa Senators
Top 3:
The Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are in the top three drawing to see who lands the 1st overall pick.
Here were the 1st pick draft odds for each team in the lottery ahead of the drawing:
- Buffalo Sabres 18.5%
- Ottawa Senators 13.5%
- Arizona Coyotes 11.5%
- Montreal Canadiens 9.5%
- Detroit Red Wings 8.5%
- Vancouver Canucks 7.5%
- Chicago Blackhawks 6.5%
- New York Rangers 6.0%
- Edmonton Oilers 5.0%
- New York Islanders 3.5%
- Carolina Hurricanes 3.0%
- New York Islanders 2.5%*
- Dallas Stars 2.0%
- St. Louis Blues 1.5%
- Florida Panthers 1.0%
*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.
These odds are for the first draw only and will change accordingly for each following draw.
The 12 clubs not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.
Follow live Draft Lottery updates here:
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.