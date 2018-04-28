NHL Draft Lottery 2018 results: Follow live updates here

The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery is Saturday night.

7:30 p.m. -- Draft Lottery show begins -- picks 4-15 will be drawn

8 p.m. -- Sharks and Knights drop the puck -- picks 1-3 will be drawn during the 2nd intermission

UPDATING -- here are the draft picks revealed Saturday:

15th overall -- Florida Panthers

14th overall -- Philadelphia Flyers

13th overall -- Dallas Stars

12th overall -- New York Islanders

11th overall -- New York Islanders

10th overall -- Edmonton Oilers

9th overall -- New York Rangers

8th overall -- Chicago Blackhawks

7th overall -- Vancouver Canucks

6th overall -- Detroit Red Wings

5th overall -- Arizona Coyotes

4th overall -- Ottawa Senators

Top 3:

The Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are in the top three drawing to see who lands the 1st overall pick.

Here were the 1st pick draft odds for each team in the lottery ahead of the drawing:

Buffalo Sabres 18.5% Ottawa Senators 13.5% Arizona Coyotes 11.5% Montreal Canadiens 9.5% Detroit Red Wings 8.5% Vancouver Canucks 7.5% Chicago Blackhawks 6.5% New York Rangers 6.0% Edmonton Oilers 5.0% New York Islanders 3.5% Carolina Hurricanes 3.0% New York Islanders 2.5%* Dallas Stars 2.0% St. Louis Blues 1.5% Florida Panthers 1.0%

*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.

These odds are for the first draw only and will change accordingly for each following draw.

The 12 clubs not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

