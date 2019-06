Jack Hughes of United States during the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on May 15, 2019 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

The 2019 NHL Draft begins with round one tonight in Vancouver.

The rest of draft then continues on Saturday.

Round 1: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m. ET (NHL Network, SN)

Here's the 1st round order:

1. New Jersey

2. NY Rangers

3. Chicago

4. Colorado (from OTT)

5. Los Angeles

6. Detroit

7. Buffalo

8. Edmonton

9. Anaheim

10. Vancouver

11. Philadelphia

12. Minnesota

13. Florida

14. Arizona

15 Montreal

16. Colorado 17. Vegas

18. Dallas

19. Ottawa (from CBJ)

20. Winnipeg (from NYR)

21. Pittsburgh

22. Los Angeles (from TOR)

23. NY Islanders

24. Nashville

25. Washington

26. Calgary

27. Tampa Bay

28. Carolina

29. Anaheim (from SJS-BUF)

30. Boston

31. Buffalo (from STL)

