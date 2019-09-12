2019 Red Wings training camp starts Friday: Here's the schedule

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings reacts to his game winning overtime goal to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on January 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2019 Detroit Red Wings training camp is this weekend in Traverse City.

The Red Wings prospects grabbed the title at this year's prospects tournament earlier this week. The team will start to take shape this weekend as they meet for camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.

Hockey fans soon can rejoice as the NHL preseason gets going next week.

Training camp schedule:

Friday, Sept. 13 -- 9:30 a.m. practice

Saturday, Sept. 14 -- 9:30 a.m. practice

Saturday, Sept. 14 -- 6 p.m. Alumni and Celebrity Game

Sunday, Sept. 15 -- Red and White Game

Monday, Sept. 16 -- 9:30 a.m. practice

Preseason schedule

Date Game Sept. 17, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago Sept. 18, 2019 8:30 p.m. @ Chicago Sept. 20, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Islanders Sept. 22, 2019 5 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Sept. 23, 2019 7 p.m. @ New York Islanders Sept. 25, 2019 7 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Sept. 26, 2019 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis Sept. 27, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto Sept. 28, 2019 7 p.m. @ Toronto

