2019 Red Wings training camp starts Friday: Here's the schedule

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings reacts to his game winning overtime goal to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on January 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2019 Detroit Red Wings training camp is this weekend in Traverse City.

The Red Wings prospects grabbed the title at this year's prospects tournament earlier this week. The team will start to take shape this weekend as they meet for camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.

Hockey fans soon can rejoice as the NHL preseason gets going next week.

Training camp schedule:

  • Friday, Sept. 13 -- 9:30 a.m. practice
  • Saturday, Sept. 14 -- 9:30 a.m. practice
  • Saturday, Sept. 14 -- 6 p.m. Alumni and Celebrity Game
  • Sunday, Sept. 15 -- Red and White Game
  • Monday, Sept. 16 -- 9:30 a.m. practice

Preseason schedule

Date Game
Sept. 17, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago
Sept. 18, 2019 8:30 p.m. @ Chicago
Sept. 20, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Islanders
Sept. 22, 2019 5 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh
Sept. 23, 2019 7 p.m. @ New York Islanders
Sept. 25, 2019 7 p.m. @ Pittsburgh
Sept. 26, 2019 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis
Sept. 27, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto
Sept. 28, 2019 7 p.m. @ Toronto

 

 

