2019 Red Wings training camp starts Friday: Here's the schedule

The 2019 Detroit Red Wings training camp is this weekend in Traverse City.
The Red Wings prospects grabbed the title at this year's prospects tournament earlier this week. The team will start to take shape this weekend as they meet for camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.
Hockey fans soon can rejoice as the NHL preseason gets going next week.
Training camp schedule:
- Friday, Sept. 13 -- 9:30 a.m. practice
- Saturday, Sept. 14 -- 9:30 a.m. practice
- Saturday, Sept. 14 -- 6 p.m. Alumni and Celebrity Game
- Sunday, Sept. 15 -- Red and White Game
- Monday, Sept. 16 -- 9:30 a.m. practice
Preseason schedule
|Date
|Game
|Sept. 17, 2019
|7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago
|Sept. 18, 2019
|8:30 p.m. @ Chicago
|Sept. 20, 2019
|7:30 p.m. vs. New York Islanders
|Sept. 22, 2019
|5 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh
|Sept. 23, 2019
|7 p.m. @ New York Islanders
|Sept. 25, 2019
|7 p.m. @ Pittsburgh
|Sept. 26, 2019
|7 p.m. vs. St. Louis
|Sept. 27, 2019
|7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto
|Sept. 28, 2019
|7 p.m. @ Toronto
