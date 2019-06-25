5 things to know about Moritz Seider, Red Wings' top draft pick this year

Moritz Seider reacts after being selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Moritz Seider was selected 6th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Draft.

At just 18 years old, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound German defenseman already has an impressive resume. Detroit GM Steve Yzerman chose Seider over a handful of players who were expected to be drafted higher than him.

Here are five things to know about him:

1. He was DEL Rookie of the Year

Seider played 29 games with Adler Mannheim, of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), this season. The DEL is Germany's top professional ice hockey league. He only had 6 points through those 29 games, but was logging heavier minutes and ended up playing 14 playoff games.

2. He's already won a pro championship

Seider tallied 5 assists in those 14 playoff games, helping Adler Mannheim win the DEL championship.

3. He led German defenseman at WC

Germany surprised the world this spring at the World Championship, earning a 5-2 record and a trip to the tournament quarterfinals. Seider led the German defensive group with 2 goals in 5 games played.

4. He captained Germany's U20 team this year

Seider captained Germany's U20 team at the World Junior Championship this year. He scored a goal and 6 assists in 5 games played in the tournament.

5. He has great hair

A great head of hair cannot be overlooked or undervalued in the hockey world. Seider's glorious salad was on display at the draft Friday night.

Overall, people have great things to say about this kid. He's being pegged as a young leader with a good attitude and mind for the game. Let's hope it all works out for him and the Red Wings.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shakes hands with Moritz Seider after being selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

