Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche on April 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings are adding some depth on the blue line through free agency.

The team has signed 27-year-old Patrik Nemeth to a two-year deal. Nemeth has spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

He was first drafted by the Dallas Stars at 41st overall in 2010. The native of Stockholm, Sweden is known as a stay-at-home defenseman.

NHL free agency began Monday.

