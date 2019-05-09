Red Wings sign defenseman Dylan McIlrath to 2-year contract extension

Dylan McIlrath of the New York Rangers on November 6, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Dylan McIlrath is staying with the Detroit Red Wings.

The team announced Thursday that McIlrath has signed a two-year contract extension.

McIlrath, 27, was originally drafted by the New York Rangers at 10th overall in 2010. He has only played 50 career NHL games since then, seven of which were with the Red Wings this past season.

McIlrath has spent the majority of his pro career playing in the American Hockey League (AHL). He has been with Detroit's AHL affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins since 2017 after being traded by the Florida Panthers to the Red Wings in a deal that sent Thomas Vanek to Florida.

This is his second two-year contract with Detroit.

McIlrath adds depth to Detroit's defense, but it's unclear where he'll be when the season starts this fall -- Grand Rapids or Detroit? He was called up for seven games this year when the Red Wings were dealing with injuries on the blue line, but was re-assigned to the Griffins at the end of the Red Wings season.

Wherever he plays, General Manager Steve Yzerman at least believes it's worth keeping McIlrath in the system for now.

