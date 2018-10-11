Red Wings

Red Wings to retire Red Kelly's No. 4

Announcement made Thursday

By Kayla Clarke

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings are officially retiring Red Kelly's No. 4, it is the eight number to be retired.

Red Wings officials made an announcement Thursday evening.

Kelly will be honored Feb. 1 at a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kelly was born in Ontario, Canada in 1927. He spent part of his career in Canada, playing for Toronto.

