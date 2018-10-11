Red Wings to retire Red Kelly's No. 4

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings are officially retiring Red Kelly's No. 4, it is the eight number to be retired.

Red Wings officials made an announcement Thursday evening.

Kelly will be honored Feb. 1 at a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Red Kelly night set for February 1, 2019. pic.twitter.com/nWUaqCjlZV — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 11, 2018

Kelly was born in Ontario, Canada in 1927. He spent part of his career in Canada, playing for Toronto.

Great move for a great player. Red Kelly is the answer to one of my fav trivia questions - which player has won the most Stanley Cups (8) having never played for either the Habs or Oilers? https://t.co/99dfE9tlyg — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 11, 2018

